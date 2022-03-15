US drawn wire imports down 3.3 percent in January

﻿
According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 56,144 mt in January 2022, down 3.3 percent from December but up 7.5 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $91.3 million in January 2022, compared to $89.7 million in December and $59.4 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in January, with 17,358 mt, compared to 18,923 mt in December and 17,343 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in January include Canada, with 11,897 mt; China, with 7,446 mt; Vietnam, with 4,277 mt; and Korea, with 3,342 mt.


