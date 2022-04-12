﻿
US drawn wire imports down 2.8 percent in February

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 19:48:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 54,584 mt in February 2022, down 2.8 percent from January but up 13.7 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $89.5 million in February 2022, compared to $91.3 million in January and $58.7 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in February, with 20,261 mt, compared to 17,357 mt in January and 14,505 in February 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in February include Canada, with 12,129 mt; China, with 7,780 mt; South Korea, with 2,678 mt; and Japan, with 2,285 mt.


