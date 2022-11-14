US drawn wire imports down 18.1 percent in September

﻿
According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 46,047 mt in September 2022, down 18.1 percent from August and down 16.6 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $81.1 million in September 2022, compared to $97.5 million in August and $82.9 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in September, with 14,862 mt, compared to 20,989 mt in August and 16,167 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US drawn wire imports include Canada, with 10,267 mt; China, with 7,092 mt; Vietnam, with 3,065 mt; and South Korea, with 2,325 mt.


