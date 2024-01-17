US drawn wire imports down 15.5 percent in November

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 21:30:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 46,748 mt in November 2023, down 15.5 percent from October but up 1.7 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $67.3 million in November 2023, compared to $81.0 million in October and $80.2 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in November, with 15,940 mt, compared to 18,326 mt in October and 15,363 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in November include Canada, with 10,371 mt; China, with 9,249 mt; Vietnam, with 3,162 mt; and South Korea, with 3,023 mt.