US drawn wire imports down 10.7 percent in July

Thursday, 16 September 2021 22:27:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 57,074 mt in July 2021, down 10.7 percent from June but up 23.1 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $80.5 million in July 2021, compared to $86.6 million in June and $50.8 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in July, with 17,355 mt, compared to 16,385 mt in June and 15,195 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in July include Canada, with 11,179 mt; China, with 8,379 mt; Vietnam, with 3,904 mt; and Japan, with 3,824 mt.