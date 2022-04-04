﻿
US drawn wire exports up 4.3 percent in January

Monday, 04 April 2022 20:05:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 5,797 mt in January 2022, up 4.3 percent from December but down 6.9 percent from January 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $15.8 million in January, compared to $15.4 million in the previous month and $15.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in January with 2,726 mt, compared to 2,101 mt in December and 2,761 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,112 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in January.


