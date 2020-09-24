﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 29.3 percent in July

Thursday, 24 September 2020 21:16:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 5,426 mt in July 2020, up 29.3 percent from June but down 13.9 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $11.4 million in July, compared to $8.3 million in the previous month and $13.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in July with 2,350 mt, compared to 1,750 mt in June and 2,145 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,509 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in July.


Tags: USA  longs  trading  North America  wire   imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Sep

US cold finished bar imports down 27.7 percent in July
10  Sep

US drawn wire imports up 7.5 percent in July
01  Sep

US drawn wire exports up 5.9 percent in June
28  Aug

US rebar imports up 61.2 percent in July
27  Aug

US cold finished bar exports up 47.5 percent in June