US drawn wire exports up 29.3 percent in July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 5,426 mt in July 2020, up 29.3 percent from June but down 13.9 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $11.4 million in July, compared to $8.3 million in the previous month and $13.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in July with 2,350 mt, compared to 1,750 mt in June and 2,145 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,509 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in July.