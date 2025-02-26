US drawn wire exports up 19.6 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,984 mt in December this year, up 19.6 percent month on month and up 27.3 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $17.2 million in December compared to $16.3 million in the previous month and $15.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in December with 2,787 mt, compared to 2,747 mt in November and 2,381 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 1,834 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in December.