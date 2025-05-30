 |  Login 
US drawn wire exports up 16.6 percent in March from February

Friday, 30 May 2025 19:03:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,773 mt in February this year, up 16.6 percent month on month and down 7.2 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.8 million in March compared to $16.9 million in the previous month and $200.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in March with 3,254 mt, compared to 2,735 mt in February and 3,873 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,941 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in March.


