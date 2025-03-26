 |  Login 
US drawn wire exports up 15.1 percent in January from December

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 20:06:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,932 mt in January this year, up 15.1 percent month on month and up 4.6 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $20.5 million in January compared to $17.2 million in the previous month and $18.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in January with 3,297 mt, compared to 2,787 mt in December and 3,530 mt in January last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,673 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in January.


