US drawn wire exports up 1.3 percent in May 2025

Thursday, 31 July 2025 00:57:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,114 mt in May this year, up 1.3 percent month on month and down 0.9 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $18.4 million in April compared to $19.9 million in the previous month and $18.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in May with 2,908 mt, compared to 3,018 mt in April and 3,516 mt in May last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,831 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in May.


