US drawn wire exports down 9.7 percent in April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,943 mt in April 2022, down 9.7 percent from March but up 25.8 percent from April 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $22.3 million in April, compared to $19.4 million in the previous month and $14.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in April with 3,502 mt, compared to 3,055 mt in March and 1,954 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,252 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in April.