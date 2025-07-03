 |  Login 
US drawn wire exports down 9.6 percent in April 2025

Thursday, 03 July 2025 02:49:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,025 mt in April this year, down 9.6 percent month on month and up 10.9 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $19.9 million in April compared to $18.8 million in the previous month and $20.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in April with 2,351 mt, compared to 3,254 mt in March and 2,995 mt in April last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,018 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in April.


