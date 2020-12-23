US drawn wire exports down 2.8 percent in October

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:17:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,953 mt in October 2020, down 2.8 percent from September but up 1.9 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $26.6 million in October, compared to $23.8 million in the previous month and $27.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in October with 3,314 mt, compared to 3,198 mt in September and 3,676 mt in October 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,953 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in October.