US drawn wire exports down 1.9 percent in June

Friday, 27 August 2021 19:49:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,024 mt in June 2021, down 1.9 percent from May but up 24.4 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $14.8 million in June, compared to $14.9 million in the previous month and $10.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in June with 2,617 mt, compared to 2,451 mt in May and 1,191 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,315 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in June.