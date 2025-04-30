 |  Login 
US drawn wire exports down 15.9 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 21:10:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,667 mt in February this year, down 15.9 percent month on month and down 18.6 percent year on year. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $16.9 million in February compared to $20.6 million in the previous month and $21.5 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in February with 2,735 mt, compared to 3,297 mt in January and 3,208 mt in February last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,365 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire in February.


