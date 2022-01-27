﻿
US drawn wire exports down 14.0 percent in November

Thursday, 27 January 2022 22:49:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 6,253 mt in November 2021, down 14.0 percent from October and down 4.3 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $16.3 million in November, compared to $18.1 million in the previous month and $14.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Canada in November with 2,611 mt, compared to 2,939 mt in October and 2,504 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,143 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in November.


