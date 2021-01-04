US DOC to continue CVD orders on PC strand from China

Monday, 04 January 2021 17:30:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the second sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from China. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the subsidy.

The final subsidy rates are at 9.42 percent for Fasten Group Corporation, 45.85 percent for Xinhua Metal Products Company Ltd. and 27.64 percent for all others.

The second sunset review was initiated on September 1, 2020.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).