﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC to continue CVD orders on PC strand from China

Monday, 04 January 2021 17:30:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the second sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from China. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the subsidy.

The final subsidy rates are at 9.42 percent for Fasten Group Corporation, 45.85 percent for Xinhua Metal Products Company Ltd. and 27.64 percent for all others.

The second sunset review was initiated on September 1, 2020.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: USA  wire   North America  quotas & duties  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Dec

Nucor starts operations at rebar micro mill in Florida
29  Dec

US issues final results of CVD review on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
11  Dec

US DOC rescinds review of AD order on CRC from Brazil
09  Dec

US DOC announces final AD/CVD margins for PC strand from eight countries
07  Dec

US DOC maintains AD and CVD duty on OCTG from China