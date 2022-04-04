US DOC to continue CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

Monday, 04 April 2022 14:42:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from South Korea. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from South Korea would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of subsidies.

The final subsidy rate is at 4.35 percent for POSCO and all other companies.

The countervailing duties for the companies are applicable from April 1.