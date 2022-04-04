﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC to continue CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

Monday, 04 April 2022 14:42:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from South Korea. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from South Korea would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of subsidies.

The final subsidy rate is at 4.35 percent for POSCO and all other companies.  

The countervailing duties for the companies are applicable from April 1.


Tags: plate flats USA North America quotas & duties 

Similar articles

04 Apr

US DOC to continue AD orders on stainless plate in coil from three countries
28 Mar

US DOC to continue AD orders on cut-to-length plate from 12 countries
25 Mar

US DOC to continue CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from China
24 Mar

US DOC to continue CVD orders on stainless plate in coil from S. Africa
02 Mar

US issues preliminary AD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
10 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Belgium
04 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from S. Korea, Italy
05 Jan

US issues final results of CVD review on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
13 Dec

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Germany
07 Jun

US ITC votes to continue AD orders on cut-to-length plate from China, Russia and Ukraine