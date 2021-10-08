﻿
US DOC to continue CVD orders on corrosion-resistant steel from India

Friday, 08 October 2021 12:35:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the first sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from India. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from India would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the subsidy.

The final subsidy rates are at 6.69 percent for JSW Steel Limited, 530.74 percent for Uttam Galva Steels Limited and 6.12 percent for all others.

The first sunset review was initiated on July 1, 2021.


