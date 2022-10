Wednesday, 05 October 2022 14:48:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on rebar from Turkey.

The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from the country would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of subsidies.

The final subsidy rate is at 15.99 percent for Habaş Sinai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İstihsal Endüstrisi A.Ş.

The countervailing duty for the company is applicable from October 5.