US DOC to continue AD orders on rebar from three countries

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 14:09:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on rebar from Turkey, Taiwan and Japan.

The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from these three countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of up to 4.17 percent for Turkey, up to 32.01 percent for Taiwan and up to 209.46 percent for Japan.

The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from October 4, 2022.