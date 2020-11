Tuesday, 10 November 2020 17:32:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has rescinded the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on steel concrete reinforcing bar from Turkey-based Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi A.S (Habas) for the period January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.

The review was initiated in September this year. On October 2, the DOC stated that no shipment of the subject product was exported by Habas during the period.