US DOC issues preliminary review results for imported rebar from Turkey

Friday, 06 August 2021 14:36:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on steel concrete reinforcing bar from Turkey.

During the review period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, some Turkish rebar producers were found to have made sales of rebar at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC preliminary found that Çolakoğlu Metalürji did not make sales of subject product at less than normal value and Habaş made no shipments, both during the period of review.

The DOC has determined estimated-average dumping margins of 1.05 percent for İçdaş, Kaptan Demir, Kroman Çelik, Yücel Boru and Diler Dış Ticaret, while zero percent for Çolakoğlu Metalürji.