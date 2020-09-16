US DOC issues preliminary CVD margins on ex-Turkey PC strand imports

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:06:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its affirmative preliminary determinations in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of imports of prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC Strand) from Turkey, finding that exporters received countervailable subsidies at rates that range from 14.44 percent to 135.06 percent.

Accordingly, the DOC will instruct US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of prestressed concrete steel wire strand from Turkey based on these preliminary rates.

The petitioners are Insteel Wire Products Company (Mount Airy, NC), Sumiden Wire Products Corporation (Dickson, TN), and Wire Mesh Corporation (Houston).

The petitioners estimated that 2019 imports of prestressed concrete steel wire strand from Turkey were valued at approximately $13.1 million.

The DOC is currently scheduled to announce its final CVD determinations on or about December 1, 2020. If the DOC makes affirmative final determinations, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or about January 14, 2021.