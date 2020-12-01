US DOC issues preliminary CVD margins against welded wire mesh from Mexico

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:08:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced an affirmative preliminary determination in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico.

The DOC preliminarily determined that exporters/producers from Mexico received countervailable subsidies at rates ranging from 1.02 to 102.09 percent.

The petitioners are Insteel Industries Inc. (Mount Airy, NC), Mid-South Wire Company (Nashville, TN), National Wire LLC (Conroe, TX), Oklahoma Steel and Wire Co. (Madill, OK), and Wire Mesh Corp. (Houston, TX). In 2019, imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico were valued at approximately $46.7 million.

The DOC is scheduled to announce its final determination in this case on or about February 11, 2021. This deadline may be extended. If the DOC makes an affirmative final determination, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determination on or about March 29, 2021.