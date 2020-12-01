﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC issues preliminary CVD margins against welded wire mesh from Mexico

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:08:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced an affirmative preliminary determination in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico.

The DOC preliminarily determined that exporters/producers from Mexico received countervailable subsidies at rates ranging from 1.02 to 102.09 percent.

The petitioners are Insteel Industries Inc. (Mount Airy, NC), Mid-South Wire Company (Nashville, TN), National Wire LLC (Conroe, TX), Oklahoma Steel and Wire Co. (Madill, OK), and Wire Mesh Corp. (Houston, TX). In 2019, imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico were valued at approximately $46.7 million.

The DOC is scheduled to announce its final determination in this case on or about February 11, 2021. This deadline may be extended. If the DOC makes an affirmative final determination, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determination on or about March 29, 2021.


Tags: longs  USA  trading  quotas & duties  North America  wire   |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Dec

US drawn wire exports up 32.9 percent in September
18  Nov

US hot rolled bar exports up 21.8 percent in September
17  Nov

US beam exports up 25.6 percent in September
12  Nov

US drawn wire imports down 7.2 percent in September
06  Nov

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on OCTG from China