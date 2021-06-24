US DOC issues final AD on welded wire mesh from Mexico

Thursday, 24 June 2021 13:41:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico, determining that imports of the given products are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value for the period of investigation April 1, 2019, through March 31, 2020.

The DOC has estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 110.42 percent for Deacero and 23.04 percent for Aceromex and all other producers from Mexico.

According to the DOC’s preliminary determination, the estimated weighted-average dumping margin calculated for Deacero was at 152.68 percent, and 23.67 percent was calculated for Aceromex and all other producers from the country.