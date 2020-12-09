US DOC announces final AD/CVD margins for PC strand from eight countries

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 21:32:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced affirmative final determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of PC strand from Turkey.

The DOC determined that exporters from the countries listed below have dumped PC strand in the United States at the following rates:

60.40 percent for Argentina

86.09 percent for Colombia

29.72 percent for Egypt

30.86 percent for the Netherlands

194.40 percent for Saudi Arabia

23.89 percent for Taiwan

53.65 percent for Turkey

170.65 percent for the United Arab Emirates

In addition, the DOC determined that exporters from Turkey received countervailable subsidies at rates ranging from 30.78 percent to 158.44 percent.

The petitioners are Insteel Wire Products Company (Mount Airy, NC), Sumiden Wire Products Corporation (Dickson, TN), and Wire Mesh Corporation (Houston, TX).

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is currently scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or about January 21, 2021.

The DOC is conducting concurrent AD investigations of PC strand from Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, and Ukraine. The final determinations for these investigations are scheduled to be announced on April 6, 2021.