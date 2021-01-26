﻿
US cut-length plate imports down 1.3 percent in November

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 19:13:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 20,804 mt in November 2020, down 1.3 percent from October and down 36.9 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $15.6 million in November 2020, compared to $17.3 million in the previous month and $24.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in November, with 17,534 mt, compared to 16,180 mt in October and 10,070 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in November include Finland, with 1,100 mt.


