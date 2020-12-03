US CRC imports up 44.4 percent in October

Thursday, 03 December 2020 21:20:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 84,436 mt in October 2020, up 44.4 percent from September but down 13.7 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $64.3 million in October 2020, compared to $44.1 million in the previous month and $80.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in October, with 31,184 mt, compared to 31,107 mt in September and 43,592 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported CRC in October include Australia, with 9,700 mt; Mexico, with 9,365 mt; Turkey, with 8,030 mt; and Sweden, with 5,394 mt.