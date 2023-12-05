US CRC imports up 6.9 percent in October

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 21:43:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 93,077 mt in October 2023, up 6.9 percent from September but down 27.9 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $103.5 million in October 2023, compared to $98.4 million in September and $163.1 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in October, with 39,014 mt, compared to 38,808 mt in September and 44,707 mt in October 2022. Other top sources of imported CRC in October include Australia, with 11,968 mt; Mexico, with 7,224 mt; Germany, with 6,079 mt; and Belgium, with 5,544 mt.