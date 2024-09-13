 |  Login 
US CRC exports down 1.2 percent in July from June

Friday, 13 September 2024
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 68,359 mt in July this year, down 1.2 percent month on month and down 4.6 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $84.3 million in July, compared to $89.3 million in the previous month and $89.6 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in July with 53,484 mt, compared to 54,523 mt in June and 55,471 in July last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 13,920 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in July.


