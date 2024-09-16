US CRC imports up 60.2 percent in July from June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 140,131 mt in July this year, up 60.2 percent month on month and up 22.32 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $161.3 million in July this year, compared to $102.1 million in June and $135.3 million in July last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in July, with 47,921 mt, compared to 51,870 mt in June and 39,083 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in July include Mexico with 13,456 mt, Australia with 12,238 mt, Brazil with 9,585 mt, and Germany with 8,781 mt.