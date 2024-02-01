﻿
English
US CRC imports up 13.9 percent in December

Thursday, 01 February 2024
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 97,378 mt in December 2023, up 13.9 percent from November but down 17.6 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $100.6 million in December 2023, compared to $95.5 million in November and $127.8 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in December, with 39,887 mt, compared to 37,147 mt in November and 41,143 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported CRC in December include Australia, with 16,169, mt; South Korea, with 13,555 mt; Netherlands, with 5,954 mt; and Brazil, with 5,569 mt.


