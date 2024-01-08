﻿
US CRC imports down 8.1 percent in November

Monday, 08 January 2024 20:12:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 85,515 mt in November 2023, down 8.1 percent from October and down 13.7 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $95.5 million in November 2023, compared to $103.5 million in October and $111.7 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in November, with 37,147 mt, compared to 39,014 mt in October and 38,963 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported CRC in November include Mexico, with 14,787 mt; South Korea, with 9,043 mt; Sweden, with 7,478 mt; and United Kingdom, with 7,145 mt.


