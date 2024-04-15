﻿
US CRC exports down 0.2 percent in February

Monday, 15 April 2024 00:27:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 59,897 mt in February 2024, down 0.2 percent from January and but up 37.2 percent from February 2023. By value, CRC exports totaled $78.1 million in February, compared to $77.9 million in the previous month and $54.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in February with 42,144 mt, compared to 39,884 mt in January and 28,708 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 17,071 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in February.


