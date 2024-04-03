﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US CRC imports down 1.5 percent in February

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 19:11:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 110,411 mt in February 2024, down 1.5 percent from January but up 46.7 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $127.4 million in February 2024, compared to $124.1 million in January and $77.9 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in February, with 47,319 mt, compared to 45,911 mt in January and 35,822 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported CRC in February include Australia, with 14,233 mt; Mexico, with 13,549 mt; United Kingdom, with 7,802 mt; and Taiwan, with 6,874 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China CRC offer prices keep moving down

03 Apr | Flats and Slab

US revises up AD duty on CRC from South Korea

02 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 0.4 percent in January-February

02 Apr | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices stable but mood downbeat

01 Apr | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel prices stable as demand shows signs of slowing down

29 Mar | Flats and Slab

CRC and HDG prices drop further in Europe, fail to hit bottom as outlook still negative

29 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ussuri Capital to build low-carbon emissions flats plant in Romania

29 Mar | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 13, 2024

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

US sheet prices tick up modestly ahead of Easter weekend

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG and CRC prices edge down, trade remains in doldrums

28 Mar | Flats and Slab