US CRC imports down 1.5 percent in February

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 19:11:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 110,411 mt in February 2024, down 1.5 percent from January but up 46.7 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $127.4 million in February 2024, compared to $124.1 million in January and $77.9 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in February, with 47,319 mt, compared to 45,911 mt in January and 35,822 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported CRC in February include Australia, with 14,233 mt; Mexico, with 13,549 mt; United Kingdom, with 7,802 mt; and Taiwan, with 6,874 mt.