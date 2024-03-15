US CRC exports up 25.3 percent in January

Friday, 15 March 2024 20:17:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 64,833 mt in January 2024, up 25.3 percent from December and up 38.7 percent from January 2023. By value, CRC exports totaled $77.9 million in January, compared to $59.6 million in the previous month and $56.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in January with 39,883 mt, compared to 35,665 mt in December and 28,971 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 19,119 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in January.