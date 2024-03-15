﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US CRC exports up 25.3 percent in January

Friday, 15 March 2024 20:17:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 64,833 mt in January 2024, up 25.3 percent from December and up 38.7 percent from January 2023. By value, CRC exports totaled $77.9 million in January, compared to $59.6 million in the previous month and $56.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in January with 39,883 mt, compared to 35,665 mt in December and 28,971 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 19,119 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in January.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US HRC prices still ticking downward, prices expected to bottom this month

15 Mar | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s CRC imports down 39.7 percent in January

15 Mar | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 11, 2024

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.0 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

CRC and coated steel prices in Turkey down slightly, discounts applicable

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for April

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices stable but re-rollers continue discounted sales

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

US flats mills take primes down $60-$70/gt, announce HRC price increase

08 Mar | Flats and Slab

Negative mood still prevails in European CRC and HDG markets

08 Mar | Flats and Slab