US CRC imports down 29.9 percent in September

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 20:02:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheets totaled 58,464 mt in September 2020, down 29.9 percent from August and down 48.8 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $44.1 million in September 2020, compared to $64.6 million in the previous month and $87.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in September, with 31,107 mt, compared to 30,845 mt in August and 46,848 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported CRC in September include Mexico, with 8,801 mt; United Kingdom, with 4,387 mt; Netherlands, with 2,678 mt; and Germany, with 2,398 mt.