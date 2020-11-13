﻿
US CRC exports up 37.2 percent in September

Friday, 13 November 2020 22:57:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 42,197 mt in September 2020, up 37.2 percent from August and up 13.0 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $42.2 million in September, compared to $30.7 million in the previous month and $41.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in September with 29,444 mt, compared to 19,233 mt in August and 19,148 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,076 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in September.


