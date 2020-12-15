﻿
English
US CRC exports down 3.4 percent in October

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 22:27:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheets totaled 54,190 mt in October 2020, down 3.4 percent from September and down 4.8 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $81.3 million in October, compared to $77.7 million in the previous month and $90.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in October with 29,855 mt, compared to 34,145 mt in September and 32,025 mt in October 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 20,035 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in October.


Tags: USA  trading  imp/exp statistics  crc  North America  flats  |  similar articles »


