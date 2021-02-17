﻿
US CRC exports down 18.7 percent in December

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:42:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 32,720 mt in December 2020, down 18.7 percent from November and down 0.4 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $33.4 million in December, compared to $41.0 million in the previous month and $34.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in December with 21,615 mt, compared to 27,079 mt in November and 22,330 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,091 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in December.


