US companies form new alliance for hydrogen hub in Northern Appalachia

Friday, 04 February 2022 17:42:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US Steel has announced a new alliance formed by the company, EQT Corporation, Equinor, GE Gas Power, Marathon Petroleum, Mitsubishi Power and Shell Polymers, which will play an important role in decarbonizing the industrial base in the Northern Appalachian region of the US.

According to the statement, the alliance will work on a shared vision for a low-carbon and hydrogen industrial hub in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that can be a national model for sustainable energy and production systems. Effective implementation of this industrial hub and its associated infrastructure development could generate thousands of new jobs, protect current jobs, and help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions.

The hub concept will include a focus on carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), as well as on hydrogen production and utilization.