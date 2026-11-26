The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has announced proposed additional tariffs on imports from 14 economies following Section 301 investigations into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors, with steel products already subject to Section 232 tariffs largely excluded from the proposed measures.

The investigations, launched on March 11, 2026, concluded that the industrial policies and practices of the economies concerned are unreasonable and restrict US commerce, warranting action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Steel products subject to Section 232 duties to be exempted

According to the preliminary Federal Register notices released by the USTR, the proposed exemptions cover steel products and derivatives already subject to Section 232 tariffs, as well as certain agglomerated iron ores and concentrates. Accordingly, the steel products concerned would remain subject to existing Section 232 duties without incurring additional tariffs under the proposed Section 301 measures.

The proposals cover 14 economies, including major steel-producing countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam and the EU, with proposed tariff rates of up to 35 percent outside China.

Uncertainty remains over Chinese steel imports

Unlike the notices covering the other 13 economies, the China-specific notice does not explicitly provide a general exemption for steel products already subject to Section 232 tariffs, leaving uncertainty over whether Chinese steel imports could face additional duties.

The USTR has identified steel among the industries affected by structural excess capacity and production, with the proposed measures aimed at addressing market distortions and strengthening the competitiveness of US manufacturers.

Final tariff measures pending public consultation

Interested parties have until January 5, 2027, to submit written comments, with public hearings scheduled to begin on January 25. The proposed tariffs and exemptions have yet to be finalized.