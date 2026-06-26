 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian pig iron group Sindifer confirms law firm hire to support US tariff hearings

Friday, 26 June 2026 20:41:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The association of Brazilian pig iron producers in the state of Minas Gerais, Sindifer, confirmed the hiring of a law firm to help them with the hearings with the US Trade Representative (USTR), to avoid the imposition of an additional 25 percent import tariff on the Brazilian product.

In early June, Brazilian pig iron was omitted from a list of exempted raw materials subject to 25 percent import tariffs under previous Section 301 rules, effectively disrupting long established trades flows between the US and Brazil, media reports indicate.

Combined with the ongoing 10 percent Brazilian import tariff, the final duty could reach 37.5 percent, so says Sindifer President Fausto Varela, at level that would would force more than half of the state’s pig iron producers to suspend operations, either temporarily or permanently.

According to Varela, the state of Minas Gerais will be highly impacted by the high import tariff, as it hosts 48 independent producers and 63 blast furnaces, responsible for 70 percent of the Brazilian pig iron production and having more than 80 percent of its exports destined for US steel producers.

At the same time, Sindifer is seeking financial relief from tax authorities and asking the Foreign Ministry to negotiate a delay in the new tariffs, if they are ultimately imposed later in July.

In 2025, the  US imported 3.365 million mt of pig iron from Brazil, equivalent to 83 percent of the nation’s total exports of the product.

Brazilian pig iron is indispensable to the US steel making industry, not only due to its competitive price versus traditional scrap used in modern electric arc blast furnaces in modern steel making operations, but also because the country’s independent producers use charcoal as reductant element (reducing agent) in their blast furnaces, resulting in a “close to zero” net CO2 emissions.

When charcoal comes from planted forests, the CO2 emissions generated in blast furnaces are offset by the CO2 absorbed by the next generation of trees.


Tags: Scrap Pig Iron Raw Mat US Brazil South America North America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties Decarbonization Imp/exp Statistics research 

Similar articles

US flat steel prices continue up as Middle East tensions begin to de-escalate

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

US domestic rebar and wire rod flat as mills keep steady pricing to discourage imports

11 Jun | Longs and Billet

Negotiations on Brazilian pig iron exports to the US to start this week

11 Jun | Steel News

Negotiations on Brazilian pig iron exports to the US to start this week

09 Jun | Steel News

Nucor CSP up for 21st week on domestic demand, low imports, energy strength

08 Jun | Flats and Slab

Bullish trend continues in US flat steel markets, high pricing could trim construction demand

29 May | Flats and Slab

German recycling associations outline challenges in scrap segment in 2025

05 May | Steel News

Assofermet: Italian scrap market stable in March amid strong geopolitical uncertainty

10 Apr | Steel News

Assofermet: Italian scrap market rises in February, outlook for March uncertain

09 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian BPI exporters seek price gains with US scrap, buyers take time to react

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Scrap
Ferrous
AHMAD ALI HUSSEIN KHALIFEH SONS. CO.
View Offer
Scrap
Non Ferrous Scrap
AHMAD ALI HUSSEIN KHALIFEH SONS. CO.
View Offer
Scrap
Ferrous Scrap
MEH ZRT. RECYCLING
View Offer