US cold finished bar imports up 8.8 percent in August

Thursday, 22 October 2020 12:23:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 7,665 mt in August 2020, up 8.8 percent from July but down 51.6 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $10.4 million in August 2020, compared to $9.1 million in the previous month and $21.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in August, with 1,997 mt, compared to 1,836 mt in July and 1,690 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in August include Italy, with 1,499 mt; and Germany, with 1,351 mt.


