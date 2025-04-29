 |  Login 
US cold finished bar exports up down 17.1 percent in February from January

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 01:36:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 8,384 mt in February this year, down 17.1 percent from January and down 17.9 percent from February last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $21.9 million in February, compared to $24.9 million in the previous month and $24.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in February with 4,854 mt, compared to 5,998 mt in January and 6,126 mt in February last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 2,567 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in February.


