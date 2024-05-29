US cold finished bar exports up 8.5 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 14:37:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,084 mt in March this year, up 8.5 percent from February but down 15.6 percent from March last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $25.6 million in March, compared to $24.4 million in the previous month and $30.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in March with 6,904 mt, compared to 6,126 mt in February and 7,324 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Mexico, with 3,379 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in March.