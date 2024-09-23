 |  Login 
US cold finished bar exports up 5.6 percent in July from June

Monday, 23 September 2024
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 12,197 mt in July this year, up 5.6 percent from June and from July last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $27.02 million in July, compared to $28.1 million in the previous month and $25.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in July with 6,058 mt, compared to 6,462 mt in June and 5,748 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 5,171 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in July.


