﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cold finished bar exports up 2.8 percent in April

Thursday, 24 June 2021 19:10:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,148 mt in April 2021, up 2.8 percent from March and up 105.8 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $25.0 million in April, compared to $23.9 million in the previous month and $14.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in April with 5,253 mt, compared to 5,597 mt in March and 1,730 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,375 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in April.


Tags: USA  imp/exp statistics  North America  longs  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Jun

US rebar exports up 21.9 percent in April
18  Jun

US beam imports up 75.1 percent in April
17  Jun

US beam exports down 19.5 percent in April
14  Jun

US wire rod imports down 11.2 percent in April
11  Jun

US drawn wire imports down 3.4 percent in April